Digest: Azerbaijan tries to control goods transportation via Armenia, more on COVID-19

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 13.09.21:
- Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov proposes to "annoy" the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
According to him, first of all, Azerbaijan should establish control over the position on the Lachin corridor.
"The task of peacekeepers is to ensure the safety of civilians in Karabakh. Nobody touches them, right? They do not open fire on them, do they? Peacekeepers must be told to control the situation in their positions, and we will defend our borders ourselves," Zulfugarov said, the Azerbaijani media reported.
The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia had earlier issued a statement that the Azerbaijani police on Sunday was inspecting the documents of the drivers of the trucks with Iranian license plates in the area of Eyvazli settlement, near Vorotan village on Armenia’s Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, and that the NSS and the Russian border guards were working together to resolve the situation.
If successful, in the next phase Azerbaijan may undoubtedly try to ban the movement of Armenian trucks.
- Simon Babayan on Sunday was elected Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia (RA). Gevorg Gyozalyan, a candidate for the chairmanship of the Chamber, informed about this on his Facebook.
According to preliminary data, 1,111 of the 2,352 practicing lawyers participated in the voting. Again, according to preliminary data, 144 lawyers entrusted me with their votes.
- The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has arrived in Armenia. He informed about this on Twitter.
"Good to be back in Armenia. Looking forward to substantial meetings over the next two days," Klaar tweeted.
After Armenia, EU special representative is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan.
- As of Sunday, a total of 335,721 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, of which the first dose was 215,278, and the second dose—120,443.
Vaccinations against the coronavirus are carried out in Armenia on a voluntary basis; moreover, people can get these shots not only at the polyclinics of the country, but also at a number of spots in the capital Yerevan.
These inoculations are administered in Armenia with the CoronaVac—only the second dose—, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, and Sinopharm vaccines.
As of Monday morning, 296 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 249,146 in the country.
Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,018 cases.