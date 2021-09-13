News
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by 0.97 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 579.98 (down by AMD 3.41), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.93 (down by AMD 3.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.74 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 379.94, AMD 28,380.36 and AMD 15,450.58, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
