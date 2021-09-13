News
Armenia PM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh peace process
Armenia PM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh peace process
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, and the delegation led by him, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Assessing the Armenia-EU partnership as dynamic, the Prime Minister highlighted the visits of the President of the European Council, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to Armenia this July, noting that the Armenian government is currently working on the finalization of the priorities of the 2.6 billion euro financial package provided to Armenia by the EU—and based on the result of these visits.

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the political commitment of the EU to continue providing assistance to Armenia—and in the domains prioritized by the country.

The interlocutors discussed issues on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership. The sides touched upon the prospects of developing ties in infrastructure, trade, economy, business, and some other spheres.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the EU special representative exchanged views also on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. Both sides stressed the importance of resuming the respective talks within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The parties reflected also on some other issues of regional significance, and exchanged views on the opening of transport communications in the region.
