FM: Azerbaijan army’s illegal presence in Armenia undermines de-escalation efforts in region

On September 13, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday received a delegation led by Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
FM Mirzoyan and EU Special Representative Klaar discussed regional security issues in detail.
The parties stressed the need for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict—and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The Armenian FM stressed that maintaining the ceasefire, the prompt and unconditional repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives still being held in Azerbaijan, as well as the renunciation of Armenophobic and belligerent rhetoric are important for establishing regional stability and security.
Also, Mirzoyan that the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the sovereign territory of Armenia, and their military exercises in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone undermine the de-escalation efforts in the region.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views also on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership.