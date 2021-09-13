News
Armenia girl, 6, falls from 7th floor of building, in grave condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A six-year-old girl checked into Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in grave condition after falling from the seventh floor of a building. This is what Spokesperson of Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center Gevorg Derdzyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding that she is at the reanimation unit with contusion in the chest area, contusion in the lungs, pelvic bone fractures and a damaged cranium.

“The doctors at Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center managed to save the girl, stabilize her condition and restore the necessary functions for living. The girl is currently conscious and is under doctors’ strict supervision. She is currently in grave condition, but there is positive dynamics,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
