Russia Senator: Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh so long as their presence is necessary
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia will defend the formally recognized borders of Armenia like its own since both countries are member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is what Senator of the Russian Federation and member of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Federation Council Andrei Klimov said during a teleconference, Sputnik Near Exterior’s Telegram channel reports.

“Russia is objectively interested in peace along the length of our borders,” the Senator emphasized.

“Our military doctrine is designed in such a way that, by defending ourselves and our allies, we show resistance “to all the rest put together”. This is known to those who need to know this,” Klimov said in response to a reporter’s question about Russia’s attitude towards the rapprochement of Azerbaijan and Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
