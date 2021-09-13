Russia to resume flights to Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia

Russia has decided to resume air communication with Spain, Slovakia, Iraq and Kenya, as well as Turkey and Egypt starting from September 21 from a number of regional international airports of the country, as reported on the Russian government’s Telegram channel.
The flights will be carried out from the international airports of Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk and Chita.
In late August, Russia also lifted restrictions on regular and chartered flights to the Dominican Republic, South Korea and the Czech Republic.