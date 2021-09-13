News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
USD
491.88
EUR
579.98
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.88
EUR
579.98
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

One rescue squad continued the searches for the remains of deceased Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region occupied by Azerbaijan today.

As reported the State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the remains of two more Armenian servicemen were found, and their identities will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination.

As a result of the searches conducted in the seized territories of Artsakh after the truce, the remains of a total of 1,665 servicemen and civilians have been found in and removed from the territories.

The Service will provide additional information about the future directions and results of searches.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia Senator: Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh so long as their presence is necessary
“Russia is objectively interested in...
 Armenia FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Ararat Mirzoyan drew the attention of...
 FM: Azerbaijan army’s illegal presence in Armenia undermines de-escalation efforts in region
Ararat Mirzoyan received a delegation led by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia…
 Head of Tegh village of Armenia's Syunik: Azerbaijanis tie villager's UAZ to a truck and steal it
Shadunts added that the...
 Analyst: There might be documents signed by Armenia and not revealed
According to him, Armenia needs to...
 Armenia ex-defense minister: There are no legal grounds for demarcation/delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan
Commenting on the situation in the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos