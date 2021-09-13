Azerbaijan planning another festival in occupied Armenian Shushi

The Azerbaijani authorities are planning another festival in the occupied Armenian Shushi.
As reported haqqin.az, the festival will be held from September 18 to 24 under the name of Uzeir Hajibekov. The concert will be held under an open sky, featuring performances by the State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov and under the direction of People’s Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev and well-known soloists.
Musicians from the US and Poland are expected to perform symphony music at the festival.