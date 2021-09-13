2 dead after explosion near COVID-19 testing site in central Myanmar

Two people died and another four were injured after an explosion that took place at a coronavirus testing site in central Myanmar, Sinhua reports.
Among the victims and injured are security officers and peaceful civilians. The injured have been transferred to the local military hospital.
Police are searching for those who organized the explosion.
Earlier, local presses had reported that nearly 50 servicemen and police officers of Myanmar were killed after two attacks of civil resistance forces in Chin and Maguey this past weekend.