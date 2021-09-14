Armenia to assume CSTO chairmanship on Thursday

The CSTO chairmanship will be handed over to Armenia on Thursday, TASS reports. This was announced by CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.
"Taking into account the transfer of the 2021/22 CSTO chairmanship to the Republic of Armenia, Republic of Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will present the country's [respective] priorities which shall be implemented," Zainetdinov said.
Also, he stated that a declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be adopted during the meeting, as well as a number of documents will be signed—depending on the peacekeeping mission, ensuring the CSTO troops' activities, and equipping the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces with modern weapons. In addition, the organization's 2022 budget will be reviewed.