Newspaper: Armenia authorities ready to offer deal to Investigative Committee former head, ex-Prosecutor General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: A noteworthy situation has been created around the former chairman of the RA Investigative Committee, former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned that the authorities are ready to make a deal, so to speak, and release Hovsepyan if the latter pays the initially calculated amount in the criminal case [against him] and returns [it] to the state budget.

In that case, it is not ruled out that his [current] pretrial measure of arrest will be commuted to bail. It turns out to be money for freedom. In any case, this option is currently the most discussed in the law enforcement system.

It should be reminded that according to the official statement, Hovsepyan has been charged—on several accounts—with legalizing (money laundering) especially large amounts of criminally obtained property, amounting to a total of AMD 1,299,404,414. According to the report, he actually participated in the management of a number of limited liability companies conducting business activities. In addition, he received a particularly large bribe of AMD 190,000,000, and fraudulently committed a particularly large amount of theft of property worth AMD 800,000,000.

It should be added that in a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, one of Yura of Shant’s close friends said that well-known businessman Yura Gharibyan—known as Yura of Shant—who testified against Aghvan Hovsepyan, is no longer in Armenia, noting that he could not say more.
This text available in   Հայերեն
