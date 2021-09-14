China to start cooperation with Singapore on drug development

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China is ready to cooperate with Singapore in research and development of drugs, as well as in the study of viruses, according to the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
During a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, the minister also said that the virus does not distinguish between national borders and races, only the unity of all humanity can finally defeat the pandemic. He noted that the politicization of the issue of the origin of the virus, the shifting of responsibility and "shifting the arrows" are detrimental to international anti-epidemic cooperation.