Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia parliament continues regular sessions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The regular four-day sittings are continuing Tuesday in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The matters on the agenda are as follows: Election of a member of the Corruption Prevention Commission; election of a candidate for a judge of the Court of Cassation; and a report on the activities of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

The NA on Monday debated on the report on the activities of the CEC. Also, the debates on the election of a member of the Corruption Prevention Commission got underway, and they will continue today.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
