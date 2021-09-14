Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger strike declares water strike too

Two residents of a Yerevan neighborhood have been on hunger strike for 20 days, and one of them, Hayk Harutyunyan, has declared water strike, too. We learn about this from the Facebook page of this neighborhood.
The local residents will also hold protests Tuesday.
On June 12, 2020, the Urban Development Council under the Mayor of Yerevan had approved the architectural planning task of an apartment building to be constructed in this neighborhood.
The area under construction is located next to the Yerevan Physics Institute. It is one of the greenest places in the Armenian capital—and with a rich history.
The construction project was approved after public debates, but despite the concerns of some local residents. A 12-story building is planned to be built in the area. But the residents of nearby buildings are against this construction, and also note that the given area has been recognized as a monument.
The local residents stage respective protests on a regular basis.