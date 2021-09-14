US and EU urge global community to cut methane emissions by 30%

The US and EU will announce a commitment this week to cut methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. Washington and Brussels intend to urge more than 20 countries to join this goal, Reuters reports.
The short lifetime of methane in the atmosphere means that action now can quickly reduce the rate of global warming, says the draft US-EU commitment document.
Another document lists over two dozen countries, including Russia, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Qatar, Great Britain, New Zealand, South Africa, whose authorities will be called upon to join the mentioned goal of reducing methane emissions.