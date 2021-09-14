657 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 657 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 249,803 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,034 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 416, the total respective number so far is 233,521, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,068—an increase by 220 from the previous day.
And 5,067 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,621,916 such tests have been performed to date.