Slovakia FM: Process of returning Armenian captives from Azerbaijan must continue

YEREVAN. – The process of returning the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan must continue. Visiting Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok stated this at Tuesday’s press briefing in Yerevan with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
According to him, this will enable—after 30 years of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict—to start regional processes which will lead to reconciliation.
Also, the Slovak FM called on to refrain from any action that would aggravate the situation and violate the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.
Any conflict is a suffering for ordinary people; and if there is will and determination, the conflicts will be resolved, Korcok said, adding that Slovakia supports the respective efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group.