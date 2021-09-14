ArmLur.am: New details become known from tragic incident at Armenia military outpost

New details have become known from the tragic incident that took place at around 10pm on Monday at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia, ArmLur.am reported.
To note, according to preliminary data, reservist Sergeant Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service.
As per ArmLur.am’s information, in addition to this casualty, there is also a wounded serviceman as a result of this incident. According to preliminary information, the cause of this incident was again interpersonal relations, as a result of which both soldiers had shot at each other.