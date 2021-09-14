News
ArmLur.am: New details become known from tragic incident at Armenia military outpost
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

New details have become known from the tragic incident that took place at around 10pm on Monday at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia, ArmLur.am reported.

To note, according to preliminary data, reservist Sergeant Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service.

As per ArmLur.am’s information, in addition to this casualty, there is also a wounded serviceman as a result of this incident. According to preliminary information, the cause of this incident was again interpersonal relations, as a result of which both soldiers had shot at each other.
Armenia MOD confirms: There is also wounded soldier in tragic incident at the military outpost
The ministry added that the information on the health condition of this serviceman will be provided later…
 Armenia MOD: Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound
An investigation is underway…
 Combat position leader detained in connection with 3 Armenia soldiers’ murder
On suspicion of pushing these servicemen to take their own lives and committing sexual acts of violence…
 Armenia serviceman charged with murder of 3 fellow soldiers
He has been arrested…
 ArmLur.am: Internal investigation underway at Armenia MOD on finding of 3 soldiers dead in Syunik Province
The minister of defense has dismissed several army officials…
 Armenia soldier, 20, dies
An investigation is underway…
