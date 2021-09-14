Armenia FM informs visiting Slovakia colleague about Azerbaijan provocations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has informed his visiting Slovak colleague, Ivan Korcok, about the provocations by Azerbaijan.
During their joint press briefing Tuesday in Yerevan, Mirzoyan informed that he extended his gratitude to Slovakia for its support during the coronavirus pandemic, for its position during and after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, and extended special gratitude for the adoption of the respective resolutions by the Slovak parliament.
"We have discussed in detail the situation in the region, spoke about the large-scale [military] aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan [last fall] against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and the people of Artsakh, as well as the crimes committed during the 44-day war," Mirzoyan said.
"We have talked about Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of the provisions of the statement after the trilateral statement. In particular, this refers first of all to the non-return of Armenian prisoners of war and forcibly detained civilians.
"We have talked about the matters of preservation of cultural heritage, the tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the provocative actions by Azerbaijan to invade the territory of the Republic of Armenia," the latter’s FM added.