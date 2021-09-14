News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia FM informs visiting Slovakia colleague about Azerbaijan provocations
Armenia FM informs visiting Slovakia colleague about Azerbaijan provocations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has informed his visiting Slovak colleague, Ivan Korcok, about the provocations by Azerbaijan.

During their joint press briefing Tuesday in Yerevan, Mirzoyan informed that he extended his gratitude to Slovakia for its support during the coronavirus pandemic, for its position during and after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, and extended special gratitude for the adoption of the respective resolutions by the Slovak parliament.

"We have discussed in detail the situation in the region, spoke about the large-scale [military] aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan [last fall] against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and the people of Artsakh, as well as the crimes committed during the 44-day war," Mirzoyan said.

"We have talked about Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of the provisions of the statement after the trilateral statement. In particular, this refers first of all to the non-return of Armenian prisoners of war and forcibly detained civilians.

"We have talked about the matters of preservation of cultural heritage, the tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the provocative actions by Azerbaijan to invade the territory of the Republic of Armenia," the latter’s FM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deceased serviceman's little brother born at medical center in Armenia's Etchmiadzin
Deceased serviceman Narek Harutyunyan’s...
 Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia
The Azerbaijani military stationed on the occupied section of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Syunik Province have decided to charge a fee from the Iranian truckers for passing through "Azerbaijani territory"...
 Slovakia FM: Process of returning Armenian captives from Azerbaijan must continue
According to Korcok, this will enable—after 30 years of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict—to start regional processes which will lead to reconciliation…
 Armenian historical sites in Djulfa, Nakhichevan, elsewhere in Azerbaijan systematically erased
The conference on International Religious Freedom and Peace, which was convened at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Armenia, adopted a communiqué…
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut
As a result of the searches conducted in...
 Russia Senator: Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh so long as their presence is necessary
“Russia is objectively interested in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos