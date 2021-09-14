Ukraine official: We have always considered Armenia as important partner in South Caucasus

We have always considered Armenia as an important partner in the South Caucasus. Maryna Lazebna, the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, said this at Tuesday’s meeting of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission.
According to her, the expert groups have done fruitful work, and the prepared document is a necessary roadmap for the development of partnership.
She added that after the crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, positive dynamics is observed in economic indicators.
"We are ready to advance the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation, including in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, high technology, and other spheres," Lazebna said.
In his turn, Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of Armenia, noted that the two parties had laid a good foundation for considerably intensifying the bilateral ties.