News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Ukraine official: We have always considered Armenia as important partner in South Caucasus
Ukraine official: We have always considered Armenia as important partner in South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

We have always considered Armenia as an important partner in the South Caucasus. Maryna Lazebna, the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, said this at Tuesday’s meeting of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission.

According to her, the expert groups have done fruitful work, and the prepared document is a necessary roadmap for the development of partnership.

She added that after the crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, positive dynamics is observed in economic indicators.

"We are ready to advance the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation, including in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, high technology, and other spheres," Lazebna said.

In his turn, Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of Armenia, noted that the two parties had laid a good foundation for considerably intensifying the bilateral ties.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 EBRD, ADB to provide loan to fund 2nd phase of Electric Networks of Armenia company investment program
A total of $70 million will be provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and $35 million—by the Asian Development Bank...
 Moody's leaves Armenia sovereign rating unchanged
But with a stable outlook…
 Armenia national debt exceeds $9b
And it has received a $175-million loan from the IMF…
 Dollar still going up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued increasing in the country…
 Economy minister: $60m investment program is discussed for introducing new quality gasoline stations in Armenia
But Azerbaijani and Turkish gasoline will not be imported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos