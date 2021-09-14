News
Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi tried to discuss with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev the illegal demarche against Iranian trucks being carried out by Azerbaijani border guards on the occupied section of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Syunik Province of Armenia.

According to the Azerbaijani media, the participants themselves informed about this meeting on their Twitter pages. However, no other details of the meeting are presented, except for the exchange of cordiality.

To note, the Azerbaijani military stationed on the Goris-Kapan motorway have decided to charge a fee from the Iranian truckers for passing through "Azerbaijani territory."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
