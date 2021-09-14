News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia MOD confirms: There is also wounded soldier in tragic incident at the military outpost
Armenia MOD confirms: There is also wounded soldier in tragic incident at the military outpost
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

One serviceman died and another was wounded in the tragic incident that took place at around 10pm on Monday at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The MOD added that the information on the health condition of this wounded soldier will be provided later.

Earlier, the MOD reported that reserve Sergeant Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at the aforesaid outpost and, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service.

As per media reports, the cause of this incident was again interpersonal relations, as a result of which both soldiers had shot at each other.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ArmLur.am: New details become known from tragic incident at Armenia military outpost
In addition to this casualty, there is also a wounded serviceman…
 Armenia MOD: Reserve sergeant receives fatal gunshot wound
An investigation is underway…
 Combat position leader detained in connection with 3 Armenia soldiers’ murder
On suspicion of pushing these servicemen to take their own lives and committing sexual acts of violence…
 Armenia serviceman charged with murder of 3 fellow soldiers
He has been arrested…
 ArmLur.am: Internal investigation underway at Armenia MOD on finding of 3 soldiers dead in Syunik Province
The minister of defense has dismissed several army officials…
 Armenia soldier, 20, dies
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos