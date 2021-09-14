Armenia MOD confirms: There is also wounded soldier in tragic incident at the military outpost

One serviceman died and another was wounded in the tragic incident that took place at around 10pm on Monday at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Ministry of Defense (MOD).
The MOD added that the information on the health condition of this wounded soldier will be provided later.
Earlier, the MOD reported that reserve Sergeant Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at the aforesaid outpost and, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service.
As per media reports, the cause of this incident was again interpersonal relations, as a result of which both soldiers had shot at each other.