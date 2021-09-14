News
Armenia Investigative Committee former chair, ex-Prosecutor General’s arrest appealed
Armenia Investigative Committee former chair, ex-Prosecutor General’s arrest appealed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The arrest of Aghvan Hovsepyan, former Chairman of the Investigative Committee and ex-Prosecutor General of Armenia, has been appealed to the Court of Appeal. His lawyer Gagik Khachikyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Hovsepyan was detained on September 7, and then remanded in custody for two months.

According to the Special Investigation Service, Aghvan Hovsepyan, 68, who held the post of Prosecutor General, then Chairman of the Investigative Committee, from 2004 to 2018, had legalized—i.e., money laundering—1,299,404,414 drams (approx. $2,632,240), participated in the management of a number of business companies, taken 190 million drams (approx. $384,900) in bribes, and fraudulently stolen 800 million drams (approx. $1,620,600) worth of property.

Hovsepyan has been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
