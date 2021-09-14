News
Appeal filed against court decision to arrest mayor of Armenia’s Goris
Appeal filed against court decision to arrest mayor of Armenia’s Goris
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

An appeal has been filed against the decision of the Syunik provincial court of first instance to sustain the pretrial measure of arrest that has been imposed against mayor Arush Arushanyan of Goris city of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Arushanyan's lawyer, Erik Aleksanyan, informed about this on Facebook.

Arush Arushanyan has been charged with electoral fraud in connection with the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

He will run in the upcoming local elections—and as part of the "Arush Arushanyan" bloc comprising the opposition Reviving Armenia and National Agenda parties.
