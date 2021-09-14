Yerevan neighborhood residents close off street adjacent to city hall

YEREVAN. – The residents of a Yerevan neighborhood are protesting in front of the city hall building, and have blocked the street adjacent to the city hall.
These residents are protesting against the construction of a multi-story building in their neighborhood, considering this construction illegal.
They have protested against this construction several times already, as a result of which a criminal case has been initiated.
The Yerevan Municipality has ordered the construction to be stopped until the respective criminal investigation is completed, but the construction continues.
Besides, in addition to his 20-day hunger strike, a local resident named Hayk Harutyunyan has now declared a water strike, too, over this matter.