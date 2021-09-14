Armenia PM, Slovakia FM discuss Karabakh peace process

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who is on an official visit to Armenia.
The PM welcomed Korcok's visit to Armenia, and highlighted the continued development of relations with Slovakia.
Also, the head of the Armenian government expressed satisfaction with Slovakia's interest in the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In this context, PM Pashinyan referred to the situation created as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last year, Azerbaijan's non-fulfillment of the agreement on the return of Armenian prisoners of war, as well as the incursions of Azerbaijani forces into Armenia's sovereign territory. The premier presented the respective steps being taken by the Armenian government, Armenia's expectations from the international community in this regard, and stressed the need to resume the Karabakh process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Nikol Pashinyan touched also upon Armenia-EU cooperation, and stressed the importance of the assistance being provided to the reforms for the development and strengthening of democracy in Armenia.
The Slovak FM, for his part, noted the interest of his country's government in the development of multilateral cooperation with Armenia. Korcok stressed also the importance of realizing the great potential of cooperation in the economic sphere. Furthermore, the Slovak FM said that he is impressed with the results of the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, and stressed that Armenia has taken the path of development, despite the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and the war last year.
Ivan Korcok added that Slovakia lauds Armenia's efforts to establish stability and peace in the region, and stressed the importance of a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict—and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The Slovak FM considered it necessary to take steps to strengthen confidence in the region, and expressed his country's support for the respective efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The interlocutors exchanged views also on the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia, and the processes taking place in the region.