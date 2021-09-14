News
4 of Yerevan neighborhood residents protesting outside city hall apprehended
4 of Yerevan neighborhood residents protesting outside city hall apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The police have apprehended four of the Yerevan neighborhood residents who ware protesting in front of the city hall, the public relations and information department of the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The citizens have been apprehended for not fulfilling the lawful request of the police," the latter stated.

As reported earlier, the residents of this Yerevan neighborhood are protesting in front of the city hall building, and have blocked the street adjacent to the city hall.

These residents are protesting against the construction of a multi-story building in their neighborhood, considering this construction illegal.

They have protested against this construction several times already, as a result of which a criminal case has been initiated.

The Yerevan Municipality has ordered the construction to be stopped until the respective criminal investigation is completed, but the construction continues.

Besides, in addition to his 20-day hunger strike, a local resident named Hayk Harutyunyan has now declared a water strike, too, over this matter.

At present, several of these residents have entered the city hall for discussions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
