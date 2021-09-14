News
Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine: Aim of intergovernmental commission is to take steps to unblock communication
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The very purpose of the Armenian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission is not only make a political reference, but also take steps to unblock communication. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

Karapetyan stated that today Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan and Minister of Social Policies of Ukraine Marina Lazebnaya discussed the need for improvement and modernization of communication so that it becomes convenient and more attractive for economic entities.

According to him, the parties reached rather serious agreements. “Armenia will participate in all events that are of the country’s interest, and there will be government support for this,” he added.

On September 14, the Armenian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held its eighth session in Yerevan.
