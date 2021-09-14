Digest: Protests being held in Yerevan, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 14.09.21:
PROTESTS
The residents of a Yerevan neighborhood are protesting in front of the city hall building, and have blocked the street adjacent to the city hall.
These residents are protesting against the construction of a multi-story building in their neighborhood, considering this construction illegal.
They have protested against this construction several times already, as a result of which a criminal case has been initiated.
The Yerevan Municipality has ordered the construction to be stopped until the respective criminal investigation is completed, but the construction continues.
Besides, in addition to his 20-day hunger strike, a local resident named Hayk Harutyunyan has now declared a water strike, too, over this matter.
RESERVE
At around 10pm on Monday, a reserve sergeant, Mkrtich Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military outpost located in a southeasterly direction of Armenia, and according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules of organization of military service.
The Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that an investigation is underway to fully find out the circumstances behind this incident.
VILLAGE
In the sector of Tegh village of Syunik Province that is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azerbaijani soldiers have stolen a UAZ belonging to a resident of Tegh village. This is what head of Tegh village Nerses Shadunts said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Shadunts added that the vehicle belongs to a resident of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who settled in Tegh village after the 44-day war.
“The car ran out of fuel on the road. The driver got confused and entered the territory seized by Azerbaijan. He left the car there and came to the village to take fuel. When he returned, he saw that the Azerbaijanis had tied the vehicle to a truck and were taking it away,” Shadunts said.
COVID-19
As of Tuesday morning, 657 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 249,803 in the country.
Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,034 cases.