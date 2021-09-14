News
Tuesday
September 14
News
PACE recommends holding debates over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Afghanistan situation
PACE recommends holding debates over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Afghanistan situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recommends holding debates over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the situation in Afghanistan. The debates will be held within the scope of the Autumn Session of the PACE which will be held in late September in Strasbourg. This is stated on the official website of the PACE.

“Other highlights include debates on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, restoring social trust by strengthening social rights, and strengthening the fight against so-called “honour” crimes. Urgent debates have been requested on the situation in Afghanistan; increased migration pressure on the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with Belarus,” the press release reads.
