Armenia PM, Gazprom Management Committee chairman discuss Armenian-Russian energy partnership

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller, as reported the press service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Pashinyan stated that Gazprom is Armenia’s strategic partner in the energy sector and that the Armenian government attaches importance to the development of mutually beneficial partnership.
Miller expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the reception and presented the activities of Gazprom in Armenia and the company’s investment and social programs, assuring that Gazprom is ready to continue to meet all the objectives of the company.
The interlocutors discussed the course of Armenian-Russian cooperation in the energy sector and the prospects for development of the cooperation, touched upon the activities of Gazprom and attached importance to the development of the energy sector in Armenia, as well as the ongoing programs for the formation of a reliable system of natural gas supply.