Putin holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held phone talks with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

“The parties affirmed that they are mutually disposed to strengthening of the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Iran and particularly mentioned the successful development of trade and economic relations and the partnership in the fight against the coronavirus,” the press release reads.

The parties also touched upon topics on the international agenda, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program.
