News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today reported that a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of deceased Armenian servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region and found the remains of another serviceman, whose identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.

Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,666 people, including civilians have been found in and removed from the seized territories of Artsakh as a result of searches.

The Service will provide further information about the future directions and results of the searches.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE recommends holding debates over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Afghanistan situation
“Other highlights include debates on...
 Deceased serviceman's little brother born at medical center in Armenia's Etchmiadzin
Deceased serviceman Narek Harutyunyan’s...
 Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia
The Azerbaijani military stationed on the occupied section of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Syunik Province have decided to charge a fee from the Iranian truckers for passing through "Azerbaijani territory"...
 Armenia FM informs visiting Slovakia colleague about Azerbaijan provocations
"We have talked about Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of the provisions of the statement after the trilateral statement,” Mirzoyan said during their joint press briefing…
 Slovakia FM: Process of returning Armenian captives from Azerbaijan must continue
According to Korcok, this will enable—after 30 years of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict—to start regional processes which will lead to reconciliation…
 Armenian historical sites in Djulfa, Nakhichevan, elsewhere in Azerbaijan systematically erased
The conference on International Religious Freedom and Peace, which was convened at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Armenia, adopted a communiqué…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos