Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today reported that a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of deceased Armenian servicemen in Varanda (Fizuli) region and found the remains of another serviceman, whose identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,666 people, including civilians have been found in and removed from the seized territories of Artsakh as a result of searches.
The Service will provide further information about the future directions and results of the searches.