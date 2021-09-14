Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister-led delegation

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received the delegation led by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korcok.
Welcoming the guests, the parliamentary speaker noted that Slovakia is one of the important partners of Armenia in Europe, and Armenia attaches great importance to the sustainable development of the friendly relations with Slovakia.
Alen Simonyan reaffirmed the necessity of cooperating in all spheres. In this context, he especially stressed the activities of the Embassy of Slovakia opened in 2020 on continuous ensuring of political dialogue and effective cooperation in different fields.
According to the Head of Parliament, the role of parliamentary diplomacy is rather comprehensive on the bilateral agenda, and soon the Armenia-Slovakia Parliamentary Friendship Group would be re-structured in the National Assembly of the eighth convocation. Alen Simonyan informed that he invited the President of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár to pay an official visit to the Republic of Armenia for maintaining the active cooperation between parliaments and deepening it.
He highly appreciated the adoption of the resolutions on the Conflict Being Continued in Nagorno-Karabakh and on Nagorno-Karabakh. Simonyan underlined that at this moment the issue of the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained in Azerbaijan is of priority, for which Armenia anticipates the support of the international community.
The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korcok thanked Simonyan for the reception, informing him that this is his first visit to Armenia. He reaffirmed that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
Touching upon the snap parliamentary elections, the guest highlighted their results, expressing certainty that they affirm once again the values of democracy adopted by Armenia.
The sides touched upon the perspectives of deepening the Armenia-Slovakia cooperation within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
At the end of the meeting, opinions were exchanged on the necessity of development of joint agendas.