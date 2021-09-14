News
Karabakh President meets with journalists and editors of country's Free Artsakh newspaper
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today visited the editorial office of Free Artsakh state newspaper and met with the staff.

Several issues related to Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policies and the development of the field of information were discussed during the meeting.

The head of state attached importance to the role of the newspaper in the information field and urged the journalists to be more active when providing coverage of the state programs being implemented in the country.
