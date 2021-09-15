Politico: European Commission chief’s classified speech found in trash

The draft of a classified speech by president Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission—and on the State of the European Union—was found in downtown Brussels, Politico reported.
This document was found wrapped in a trash can near a road in the Belgian capital, but its authenticity cannot be confirmed.
The text is prepared for the European Commission chief’s speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
The document mentions the forthcoming German parliamentary elections and the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the success of the European Union (EU) in coronavirus vaccinations, the threat of a migration crisis due to the situation in Afghanistan, and the process of economic recovery in Europe.
At the same time, the text contains a number of critical expressions related to EU partner countries and individual politicians.
The text also calls for tightening taxes for US IT giants, including Google and Facebook.