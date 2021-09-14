Armenia Syunik Province governor meets with newly appointed US Deputy Ambassador

Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Melikset Poghosyan today received newly appointed Deputy Ambassador of the United States of America to Armenia Chip Laitinen, who was accompanied by representatives of the US Embassy, as reported the regional governor’s office of Syunik Province.
"The Deputy Ambassador stated that US Ambassador Lynne Tracy wanted all of them to begin their visits with a visit to Syunik Province, attaching importance to the fact that the province is a priority from the perspective of the Embassy’s activities. Mr. Laitinen noted that the US Embassy wants to become familiar with the situation on the spot and understand how it can continue to support democratic and economic developments.
Welcoming the diplomats’ visit to Syunik Province, Poghosyan presented the situation created in the post-war period, as well as the issues and concerns of the province’s regional governor’s office and population with respect to the new situation on the border.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to security, roads and traffic, as well as economic issues. The regional governor expressed willingness for active cooperation, and since there was talk about the programs carried out by the USAID in Syunik Province, he voiced hope that they would be ongoing,” the press release reads.