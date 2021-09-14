Armenia parliament's foreign relations committee chairman meets with Ukrainian MPs

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan today met with deputies of the Parliament of Ukraine Artyom Dmitruk and Darya Volodina. He posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I met with deputies of the Parliament of Ukraine Artyom Dmitruk and Darya Volodina. Among those attending the meeting were secretary of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly and MP Hrachya Hakobyan.
During the meeting, I underscored the importance of the friendly Armenian-Ukrainian relations and considered further development and deepening of inter-parliamentary ties and bilateral contacts necessary.
I expressed confidence that the contacts and partnership between the two parliaments will grow deeper and stronger after the final formation of the Armenia-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group.
The prospects for strengthening of trade and economic relations were also touched upon. In this context, I stated that there is great potential that is unused and attached importance to intensification of activities of the Armenian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission.
Both sides highly appreciated the role of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and the Armenian community.
In regard to advancement of the agenda of joint cooperation, we attached importance to the implementation of specific actions.”