Police apprehend armed student at Yerevan metro station
Police apprehend armed student at Yerevan metro station
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On September 13 at 4:45 p.m. criminal intelligence officers of the maintenance station at Yerevan Metro used operative data and apprehended an 18-year-old resident of Azatashen village of Ararat Province and college student at Garegin Nzhdeh metro station.

The Department of Public Relations and Information of the Police of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the student is suspected of bearing a cold weapon.

The young person had brass knuckles in his possession. Police have designated a forensic medicine expert examination and are establishing the circumstances.
