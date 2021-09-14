Hanged body of 44-year-old serviceman of Armenia MOD found in village

A tragic incident took place in Ararat Province of Armenia today.
According to shamshyan.com, today at around 4:25 p.m. the paramedics station at Masis Medical Center told the police that an on-duty group of doctors went to Hovtashat village where they found the hanged body of a man.
Police found out that the deceased was a 44-year-old male resident of Aragatsotn Province whose hanged body was found hanged with a metal rope from the log of a roof of the storage room of a shack.
Since it was established that the man was serving at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, investigators of the 4th garrison investigation division of the General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia arrived at the scene of the incident after receiving an alarm.
The investigation unit is preparing a report on the incident.