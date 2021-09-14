Armenia PM appoints deputy economy minister

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ani Ispiryan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, as reported on e-gov.am.
As reported on the website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Ani Ispiryan graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University, studied Finance at Paris School of Business, began her career at the Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and then, she went from being a junior researcher to head of the military-industrial complex investment projects support department.
Before being appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, she worked on development of an investment policy, focusing on specific investment programs and serving as an industry consultant.