News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia PM appoints deputy economy minister
Armenia PM appoints deputy economy minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ani Ispiryan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, as reported on e-gov.am.

As reported on the website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Ani Ispiryan graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University, studied Finance at Paris School of Business, began her career at the Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and then, she went from being a junior researcher to head of the military-industrial complex investment projects support department.

Before being appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, she worked on development of an investment policy, focusing on specific investment programs and serving as an industry consultant.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos