Armenia Investigative Committee: Battalion commander who was on-duty in Karabakh's Khtsaberd village is arrested

Based on the factual data obtained as a result of full-scale investigative and other procedural actions taken within the scope of a criminal case being investigated by the Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, a charge has been brought against chief of staff of a battalion of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Lieutenant Colonel A. Gh. (currently in the reserve of personnel of the Armenian Ministry of Defense) for voluntarily leaving a combat position located in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on December 13, 2020 during martial law declared in Armenia, failing to fulfill the order given by the chief as prescribed by law, being careless during service (as a result of which 62 servicemen of the personnel of the battalion were captured), as well as for not showing up to service on time for inexcusable reasons, being negligent and receiving a bribe.
As reported the press service of the Investigative Committee, the body implementing proceedings has filed a motion with the court to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure, and the motion was granted today.
Preliminary investigation of the case is in progress.
Notice: A person or accused suspected of an alleged crime shall be deemed to be innocent so long as his or her guilt is not proved by a court verdict having entered into force as prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia.