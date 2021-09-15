News
Karabakh President's spokesperson: Azerbaijanis shoot in direction of Taghavard village, no victims
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

There were two rounds of shootings in the direction of Taghavard village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), but they were not specifically fired in the village’s direction, and everything ended with that. This is what Head of the Central Information Department of the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Poghosyan failed to clarify during which part of the day the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire and fired gunshots and didn’t share any comment.

Asked if there are Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Taghavard, Poghosyan informed that the peacekeepers are rather far from the specific village.

“Russian peacekeepers are rather far from Taghavard, but overall, there are forces in that region,” Poghosyan said.
