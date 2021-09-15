Newspaper: Armenia authorities agree to opposition proposal to hold parliament session on Goris-Kapan road issue

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The authorities have agreed to the proposal of the [opposition] "Armenia" Faction to convene a closed session in the NA [(National Assembly)] to discuss the situation on the ground on the Goris-Kapan road.

The issue is the NSS [(National Security Service)] director’s attendance [to this session], which is the main demand of the opposition. The oppositionists were told that he has no problem coming to the NA, the work schedule needs to be adjusted.

It is not ruled out that the closed session take place today.

For several days now, the Azerbaijanis have set up a police base in the Vorotan [village] section [of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway], and are levying a toll from Iranian [truck] drivers. The RA NSS clarified that it is the territory of the Azerbaijani Eyvazli.