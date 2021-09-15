News
Armenia Court of Appeal continues considering appeal of case on ex-President Kocharyan, some other former officials
Armenia Court of Appeal continues considering appeal of case on ex-President Kocharyan, some other former officials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Court of Appeal of Armenia on Wednesday continues to consider the appeal of the case on second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials.

At the previous court session held on August 30, the lawyers had petitioned to reduce the amount of bail.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court had declared the Criminal Code Article 300.1—overthrow of the constitutional order—unconstitutional—and under which charges were brought against Kocharyan, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.

As a result, the charge under the aforesaid Criminal Code article was dropped, and the respective criminal prosecution was terminated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
