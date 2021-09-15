Survey: 48.4% of displaced Artsakh residents moved to Armenia (VIDEO)

What problems do the displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) families have? How many of them resettled in Artsakh? How many of them found refuge in Armenia? What sources of income do they have? What are the priority issues that need to be addressed? Artsakh Public Television reports that the Artsakh National Statistical Service has conducted a survey on this and many other issues, and the results of this survey have already been summed up.
Leonid Soghomonyan, head of the Research and Studies Department of the Artsakh National Statistical Service, says that 986 households were surveyed, and 408 of them were from urban areas. Accordingly, 51.6% of the surveyed households remained in Artsakh, whereas 48.4% moved to Armenia—and they relocated primarily to urban areas.
Also, the surveyed households have lost houses and apartments worth a total of 15.7 billion drams, furniture worth a total of 5 billion drams, economic facilities worth a total of 1.9 billion drams, plots of land worth a total of 1.6 billion drams, and cars worth a total of 1.3 billion drams.