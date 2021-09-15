News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Survey: 48.4% of displaced Artsakh residents moved to Armenia (VIDEO)
Survey: 48.4% of displaced Artsakh residents moved to Armenia (VIDEO)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society


What problems do the displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) families have? How many of them resettled in Artsakh? How many of them found refuge in Armenia? What sources of income do they have? What are the priority issues that need to be addressed? Artsakh Public Television reports that the Artsakh National Statistical Service has conducted a survey on this and many other issues, and the results of this survey have already been summed up.

Leonid Soghomonyan, head of the Research and Studies Department of the Artsakh National Statistical Service, says that 986 households were surveyed, and 408 of them were from urban areas. Accordingly, 51.6% of the surveyed households remained in Artsakh, whereas 48.4% moved to Armenia—and they relocated primarily to urban areas.

Also, the surveyed households have lost houses and apartments worth a total of 15.7 billion drams, furniture worth a total of 5 billion drams, economic facilities worth a total of 1.9 billion drams, plots of land worth a total of 1.6 billion drams, and cars worth a total of 1.3 billion drams.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative
Armen Grigoryan addressed the joint meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers, and Security Council Secretaries…
 US Embassy in Armenia to Baku: Only comprehensive solution can help normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
The US Ambassador told reporters that the...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 1 Armenian serviceman found in Varanda
The Service will provide further information about...
 PACE recommends holding debates over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Afghanistan situation
“Other highlights include debates on...
 Deceased serviceman's little brother born at medical center in Armenia's Etchmiadzin
Deceased serviceman Narek Harutyunyan’s...
 Iran ambassador tries to discuss, with Azerbaijan presidential aide, demarche against Iranian trucks in Armenia
The Azerbaijani military stationed on the occupied section of the Goris-Kapan motorway in Syunik Province have decided to charge a fee from the Iranian truckers for passing through "Azerbaijani territory"...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos