News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia President receives Russia counterpart’s special representative on international cultural cooperation
Armenia President receives Russia counterpart’s special representative on international cultural cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Culture


YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation, the Armenian President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed the avenues for closer Armenian-Russian relations in the cultural, scientific, scholar, and education spheres, as well as the implementation of new respective programs and initiatives.

And in the context of deepening humanitarian ties between Armenia and Russia, the interlocutors stressed the importance of cooperation between young creators, scientists, scholars, artists and public figures, and the organization of joint events.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM, Gazprom Management Committee chairman discuss Armenian-Russian energy partnership
Miller expressed gratitude to the...
 Armenia defense minister receives new commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh
As well as the newly appointed commander of the Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri…
 Armenia MOD receives outgoing commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh
The course of implementation of the...
 Armenia army General Staff chief heads for Moscow
To attend the closing and award ceremonies of the International Army Games 2021…
 Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation
During the meeting, Karapetyan noted the range of matters that are of key importance for the Armenian side…
Armenia, Russia FMs hold tete-a-tete meeting
Ararat Mirzoyan’s working visit to Russia has kicked off…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos