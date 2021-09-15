Armenia President receives Russia counterpart’s special representative on international cultural cooperation

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation, the Armenian President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They discussed the avenues for closer Armenian-Russian relations in the cultural, scientific, scholar, and education spheres, as well as the implementation of new respective programs and initiatives.
And in the context of deepening humanitarian ties between Armenia and Russia, the interlocutors stressed the importance of cooperation between young creators, scientists, scholars, artists and public figures, and the organization of joint events.