Armenia Administrative Court terminates proceedings on case of army General Staff ex-chief vs. President, PM

The Administrative Court of Armenia has terminated the proceedings in the case of former Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan vs. President Armen Sarkissian and PM Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System.
The plaintiff had demanded from the court to recognize the absence of the legality of the presidential decree to dismiss—by virtue of law—Gasparyan from the aforesaid position—and on the basis of the respective proposal submitted by PM Pashinyan to President Sarkissian.
"Initially, the court had returned the two lawsuits, and accepted one for proceedings. Subsequently, the two returned lawsuits were later dismissed by higher courts. Therefore, the court could not consider three lawsuits in parallel, and that one [lawsuit] was terminated,” Onik Gasparyan's lawyer Artur Hovhannisyan told NEWS.am.