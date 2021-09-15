News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.19
EUR
579.16
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia Administrative Court terminates proceedings on case of army General Staff ex-chief vs. President, PM
Armenia Administrative Court terminates proceedings on case of army General Staff ex-chief vs. President, PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Administrative Court of Armenia has terminated the proceedings in the case of former Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan vs. President Armen Sarkissian and PM Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System.

The plaintiff had demanded from the court to recognize the absence of the legality of the presidential decree to dismiss—by virtue of law—Gasparyan from the aforesaid position—and on the basis of the respective proposal submitted by PM Pashinyan to President Sarkissian.

"Initially, the court had returned the two lawsuits, and accepted one for proceedings. Subsequently, the two returned lawsuits were later dismissed by higher courts. Therefore, the court could not consider three lawsuits in parallel, and that one [lawsuit] was terminated,” Onik Gasparyan's lawyer Artur Hovhannisyan told NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Police special forces apprehend fallen soldier’s relative from outside government building
He was holding a banner that read: "We demand to cancel the [Independence Day anniversary] concert. Respect the mourning"…
 Biden: Extreme weather events will cost more than $100bn in damages this year
The US President warned about climate change's dangers…
 Police apprehend Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger, water strike
The building construction workers wanted to make a ramp on the asphalt to facilitate the passage of their heavy equipment, but the protester had opposed…
 Armenia Investigative Committee former chair, ex-Prosecutor General’s arrest appealed
To the Court of Appeal…
 4 of Yerevan neighborhood residents protesting outside city hall apprehended
"For not fulfilling the lawful request of the police," the latter stated…
 Appeal filed against court decision to arrest mayor of Armenia’s Goris
Arush Arushanyan has been remanded in custody...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos