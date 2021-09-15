Prosecution insists that Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan’s pretrial measure, amount of bail not be changed

The prosecution insists that the pretrial measure and the amount of bail determined for Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan should not be changed.
As Prosecutor Petros Petrosyan said at Wednesday’s Court of Appeal session considering the appeal of the case on Kocharyan and several other former senior officials, expressing an opinion on the appeal of Kocharyan's lawyers, said the appeal should not be granted, especially since the Court of Cassation had given all the in-depth answers earlier.
The ex-president's lawyers are asking to cancel or commute his pretrial measure, or to reduce the amount of his bail.
The prosecutor considered the respective arguments of the defense ungrounded. At the same time, he agreed that the amount of bail set at 2 billion drams (approx. US$3,954,170) exceeds the expected threshold for damage compensation, but respecting the decision of the Court of Cassation, the amount of bail should remain unchanged.
Taking into account that defense lawyer Karen Mezhlumyan will be on vacation from September 18 to 28, and the judges themselves are in training courses until the end of the first ten days of October, the next court session was set for October 15.